Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $13,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Paylocity by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.38.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,443 shares of company stock worth $24,884,062 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $255.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.68 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.38.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

