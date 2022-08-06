Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,695 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $13,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 86,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.