Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,275 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $13,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,099,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,607,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,387,029.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $30,478,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Several analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $61.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

