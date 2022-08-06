Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $12,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $227.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.80. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $237.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

