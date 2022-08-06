Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,046 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $13,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.98.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.