Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.94 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 336,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $12,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,350,000 after buying an additional 6,272,693 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,622,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,905,000 after buying an additional 1,265,836 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,776,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,141,000 after buying an additional 1,177,679 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,602,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,592,000 after buying an additional 937,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,311,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,394,000 after buying an additional 752,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Price Performance

Perrigo stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.12 and a beta of 0.90. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.