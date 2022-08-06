Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.05 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,848 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $13,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in FMC by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in FMC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in FMC by 12.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Trading Up 0.3 %

FMC stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.18. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.