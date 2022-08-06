Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.59 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $13,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price objective on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.63.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB opened at $204.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.82. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.28%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

