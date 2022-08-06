Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.68 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $13,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $7,013,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

LFUS opened at $254.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.31 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

LFUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total transaction of $538,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,168 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

