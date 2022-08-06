Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.95 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $13,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,796,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Insider Activity

Ameren Price Performance

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AEE opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

