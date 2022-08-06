Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.16 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 577,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,810 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 222,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 54,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 126,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 126,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $23.74 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02.

