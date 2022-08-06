Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after acquiring an additional 258,319 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 3,374.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 200,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 194,683 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after buying an additional 161,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($59.79) to €59.00 ($60.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($57.73) to €50.00 ($51.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($57.73) to €46.00 ($47.42) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

