Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,544 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $12,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,112,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,851,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 474.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,751,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,033,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,149,000 after acquiring an additional 779,598 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,505,000 after acquiring an additional 647,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.28.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

REG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

