Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $13,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after buying an additional 53,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

