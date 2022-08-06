Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $14,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.3 %

CASY stock opened at $207.38 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $216.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.16 and a 200 day moving average of $195.29.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.