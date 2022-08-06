Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $13,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $73.72 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

