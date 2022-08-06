Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $14,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.2 %

TTWO opened at $127.16 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.83.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.