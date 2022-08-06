Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,671 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $14,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $12,918,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $2,855,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GMED opened at $62.93 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.46. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

