Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 150,295 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 242.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,357 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEM opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

