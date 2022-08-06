Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 191,159 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 227.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $13,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,511,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 513,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after buying an additional 374,591 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,666,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,100,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,182,000 after purchasing an additional 268,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,566,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.65 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.