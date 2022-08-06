Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,912 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $13,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY opened at $193.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

