Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 58,106 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,106 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,922,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155,001 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,862 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 222,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 75,258 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BBEU opened at $47.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88.

