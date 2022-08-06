Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 65,662 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $13,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSTA. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

FSTA stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97.

