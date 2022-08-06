Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 69,388 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,388 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 102.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2,261.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $69.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.48.

