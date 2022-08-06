Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 84,482 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 201.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 94.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumentum Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $118.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Shares of LITE opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $73.97 and a one year high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

