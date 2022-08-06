Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 389,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $12,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 489,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 70.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REM stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44.

