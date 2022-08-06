Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,305 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $12,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Progyny by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.85. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Progyny’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $213,562.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 411,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,265.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $213,562.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 411,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,265.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,601. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

