Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,755 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,755 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $144,541,000. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $126.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $83.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

