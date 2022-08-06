Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,993 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $13,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 167.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 293.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $85.28 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $107.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.25 and its 200-day moving average is $91.21.

