Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,081 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $13,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.90.

Shares of EGP opened at $170.03 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.60%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

