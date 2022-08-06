Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,550 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 436.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,231 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 882,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,078,000 after acquiring an additional 543,922 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,512,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,192,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,863,000 after acquiring an additional 341,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.13.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BERY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

