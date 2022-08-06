Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 45,531 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,531 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $12,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ITB stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average of $60.81. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

