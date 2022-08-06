Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 675,098 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 564,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 675,098 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $12,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 311,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,734,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,021,000 after purchasing an additional 472,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,185,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,433,000 after buying an additional 137,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,030,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RF opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.