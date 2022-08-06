Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 825 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $13,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $125.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.68.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.