Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Lowered to $9.50 at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 136.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth $91,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 340.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the period. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

