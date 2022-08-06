Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Credit Acceptance Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Credit Acceptance in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $13.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $11.85. The consensus estimate for Credit Acceptance’s current full-year earnings is $54.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $13.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $54.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $13.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $13.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $13.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $13.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $54.51 EPS.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $7.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.14 by ($4.20). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.71 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.50.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $544.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $525.95 and a 200-day moving average of $539.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.34. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $452.48 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 920.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 195.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total value of $8,602,623.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,507.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.