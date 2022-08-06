Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intact Financial Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Raymond James reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.17. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.93 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.32 EPS.

IFC has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$214.21.

TSE IFC opened at C$191.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$182.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$181.15. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$158.00 and a 12 month high of C$191.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The company had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter.

Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

