Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Gartner, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gartner in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $9.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.97. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s FY2024 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Gartner Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $295.44 on Friday. Gartner has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.55 and a 200 day moving average of $271.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,783.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,783.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,188,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $231,575,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,613,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,273,000 after purchasing an additional 615,832 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,089,000 after purchasing an additional 349,099 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

