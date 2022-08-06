Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.30. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFSI. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 6.77%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,608,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,795 shares of company stock worth $1,480,640. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $5,724,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

