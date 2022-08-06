Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Portage Biotech Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Portage Biotech in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Portage Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28).

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:PRTG opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. Portage Biotech has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $156.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

