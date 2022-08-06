Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.32. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 16,500 shares.

Erdene Resource Development Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.22 million and a PE ratio of -14.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.39.

About Erdene Resource Development

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Bayan Khundii Gold Project comprising 2,309 hectares located in the Bayankhongor province in Mongolia; and the Altan Nar Gold-Polymetallic project located in located in the Bayankhongor Aimag.

