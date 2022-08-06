Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target Lowered to €32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($35.05) to €32.00 ($32.99) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Erste Group Bank from €45.00 ($46.39) to €38.00 ($39.18) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($45.36) to €38.00 ($39.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Erste Group Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $25.97.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

