EuroDry (EDRY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect EuroDry to post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.52 million. EuroDry had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 57.64%.

Get EuroDry alerts:

EuroDry Stock Performance

EuroDry stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EuroDry

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of EuroDry from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EuroDry stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) by 340.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.22% of EuroDry worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EuroDry

(Get Rating)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.