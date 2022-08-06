Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.78

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2022

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ETGet Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.78 and traded as high as C$14.32. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.11, with a volume of 2,261 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

Evertz Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ETGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$116.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.9406714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.