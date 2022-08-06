Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.78

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.78 and traded as high as C$14.32. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.11, with a volume of 2,261 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01.

Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement

Evertz Technologies ( TSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$116.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.9406714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.