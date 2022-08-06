Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 201,273 shares changing hands.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $58.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.21.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNMP. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

