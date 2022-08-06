Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 201,273 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $58.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.21.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
