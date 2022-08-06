Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) to Underperform

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €7.50 ($7.73) price target on the stock.
ISMAY has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cheuvreux cut shares of Indra Sistemas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Indra Sistemas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.
Indra Sistemas Stock Performance
Indra Sistemas stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.06. Indra Sistemas has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26.
Indra Sistemas Company Profile
Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Indra Sistemas (ISMAY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.