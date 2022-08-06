Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) to Underperform

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €7.50 ($7.73) price target on the stock.

ISMAY has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cheuvreux cut shares of Indra Sistemas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Indra Sistemas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Indra Sistemas Stock Performance

Indra Sistemas stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.06. Indra Sistemas has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

