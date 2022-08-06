Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.15

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.15 and traded as high as C$47.89. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$47.80, with a volume of 46,612 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EIF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.45.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 28.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Exchange Income Increases Dividend

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$342.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 134.91%.

Insider Activity at Exchange Income

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$41.85 per share, with a total value of C$418,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$418,500.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.