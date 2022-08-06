Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Price Target Raised to €28.30 at UBS Group

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from €27.40 ($28.25) to €28.30 ($29.18) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ferrovial from €34.00 ($35.05) to €33.00 ($34.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ferrovial from €29.00 ($29.90) to €28.00 ($28.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ferrovial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ferrovial from €30.00 ($30.93) to €27.00 ($27.84) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Ferrovial stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45. Ferrovial has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

