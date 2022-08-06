Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.78. 1,828 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Fidelity Digital Health ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49.

