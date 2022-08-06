Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FTT. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Stock Down 1.8 %

TSE:FTT opened at C$28.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$23.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.71.

Insider Activity at Finning International

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.89 billion. Analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.7920844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total transaction of C$90,165.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,607 shares in the company, valued at C$3,257,145.59. In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total transaction of C$90,165.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,257,145.59. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,240,700. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,800 shares of company stock worth $254,134.

About Finning International

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.